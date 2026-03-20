How a French aircraft carrier’s location exposed after sailor posts jog on Strava

The location of the French aircraft carrier, FS Charles de Gaulle, has been given away by a sailor. (Photo: X/@PolitlcsGlobal)

A sailor aboard France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle unintentionally revealed the vessel’s location by uploading a fitness session on the app Strava, according to French daily Le Monde.

The report said a young crew member recorded a 36-minute workout and shared it publicly, allowing the ship’s position to be tracked in near real time. The data placed the carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, northwest of Cyprus and about 100 km from Turkey’s coast.