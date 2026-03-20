How a French aircraft carrier’s location exposed after sailor posts jog on Strava

France had earlier announced the deployment of the carrier on March 3, following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 20, 2026 12:25 PM IST First published on: Mar 20, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
French aircraft carrierThe location of the French aircraft carrier, FS Charles de Gaulle, has been given away by a sailor. (Photo: X/@PolitlcsGlobal)

A sailor aboard France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle unintentionally revealed the vessel’s location by uploading a fitness session on the app Strava, according to French daily Le Monde.

The report said a young crew member recorded a 36-minute workout and shared it publicly, allowing the ship’s position to be tracked in near real time. The data placed the carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, northwest of Cyprus and about 100 km from Turkey’s coast.

France had earlier announced the deployment of the carrier on March 3, following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Le Monde said it verified the location using satellite images taken shortly after the activity was logged, which showed the outline of the vessel in the same area.

France’s Armed Forces General Staff acknowledged the ‘breach’, saying such posts “did not comply with operational digital security rules” and that “appropriate measures will be taken by the command”.

The report added that the incident was not isolated. At least one other crew member on active duty had also shared geolocated content online, including images from the ship’s deck and onboard equipment.

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The fitness app, used by millions worldwide, allows users to upload and share location-based activities such as runs and cycling routes. In this case, the publicly available data made it possible to identify the carrier and its accompanying fleet.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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