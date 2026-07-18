‘Willful negligence’: Trump threatens Canada with tariff hike over wildfire smoke

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of failing to control its wildfires, blaming Ottawa for smoke that has blanketed large stretches of the US Midwest and East Coast, and floated adding the pollution’s economic cost onto existing tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the country had been “invaded” by dirty air, writing that the cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.” He said he planned to call Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to press Ottawa on its firefighting plans.