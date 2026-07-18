‘Willful negligence’: Trump threatens Canada with tariff hike over wildfire smoke

Fires are also blazing across the US and the Trump administration has repealed several climate protections

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 18, 2026 05:11 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 05:00 AM IST
Trump-CanadaPresident Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of failing to control its wildfires, blaming Ottawa for smoke that has blanketed large stretches of the US Midwest and East Coast, and floated adding the pollution’s economic cost onto existing tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the country had been “invaded” by dirty air, writing that the cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.” He said he planned to call Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to press Ottawa on its firefighting plans.

Congressional Republicans echoed the accusation. Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said he’d introduce legislation targeting Canadian officials, arguing the country has under-invested in prevention work like forest thinning and controlled burns. Michigan House Republicans went further, warning Washington could act on its own “to protect our people” if Canada doesn’t step up.

Canadian leaders rejected the framing. Carney said fighting climate change is a responsibility shared by every country, not Canada’s alone. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunter, suggesting the US send firefighting help instead of complaints, pointing out Canada has aided American wildfire efforts before.

Illinois Climate Wildfires Smoke
A general view of a street in Northbrook, Ill., during poor air quality due to dense smoke from Canadian wildfires in Northbrook, Ill. (Photo: AP)

What the criticism leaves out is that the US has its own fires driving smoke both ways: a blaze in northern Minnesota has already burned more than 63,000 acres, with additional fires reported across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. US wildfire acreage this year is running well above the 10-year average, and land burned annually has more than doubled over the past three decades.

Also read Wildfires in Canada have alarms ringing in US

How bad is the air right now

About 109 million Americans across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast remained under poor air quality alerts as of Friday. Chicago and Detroit hit “hazardous” readings, while Philadelphia and Cleveland registered “very unhealthy” levels near 260. New York, Baltimore and Washington DC also saw unhealthy air overnight.

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Michigan Climate Wildfires Smoke
Hazy skies from Canadian wildfires cover Silver Beach and Lake Michigan. (Photo: AP)

The clash adds another layer to strained US-Canada trade relations. A Supreme Court ruling limiting Trump’s emergency tariff powers has forced the administration onto slower, investigation-based tariff processes, even as it has declined to renew USMCA in its current form leaving the broader trade relationship in limbo heading into the rest of the year.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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