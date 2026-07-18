‘Willful negligence’: Trump threatens Canada with tariff hike over wildfire smoke

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of failing to control its wildfires, blaming Ottawa for smoke that has blanketed large stretches of the US Midwest and East Coast, and floated adding the pollution’s economic cost onto existing tariffs.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the country had been “invaded” by dirty air, writing that the cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.” He said he planned to call Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to press Ottawa on its firefighting plans.
"We are holding Canada responsible… the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LVsFinBcg1— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2026
Congressional Republicans echoed the accusation. Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said he’d introduce legislation targeting Canadian officials, arguing the country has under-invested in prevention work like forest thinning and controlled burns. Michigan House Republicans went further, warning Washington could act on its own “to protect our people” if Canada doesn’t step up.
Canadian leaders rejected the framing. Carney said fighting climate change is a responsibility shared by every country, not Canada’s alone. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunter, suggesting the US send firefighting help instead of complaints, pointing out Canada has aided American wildfire efforts before.
What the criticism leaves out is that the US has its own fires driving smoke both ways: a blaze in northern Minnesota has already burned more than 63,000 acres, with additional fires reported across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. US wildfire acreage this year is running well above the 10-year average, and land burned annually has more than doubled over the past three decades.
About 109 million Americans across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast remained under poor air quality alerts as of Friday. Chicago and Detroit hit “hazardous” readings, while Philadelphia and Cleveland registered “very unhealthy” levels near 260. New York, Baltimore and Washington DC also saw unhealthy air overnight.
The clash adds another layer to strained US-Canada trade relations. A Supreme Court ruling limiting Trump’s emergency tariff powers has forced the administration onto slower, investigation-based tariff processes, even as it has declined to renew USMCA in its current form leaving the broader trade relationship in limbo heading into the rest of the year.