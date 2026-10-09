Smit Machchhar to receive top Israeli bravery award for averting flydubai crash

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped prevent a suspected ‘hijack’ and subsequent ‘crash’ of a flydubai flight on September 30, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery award — ‘Medal for Civilian Bravery’.

Israel President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Captain Smit Machchar’s courage “helped avert a catastrophe”. Herzog will award him the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he recovers.

“We wish him a full and speedy recovery. Thank you, Captain. Israel honours your bravery,” he said.

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What was the flydubai incident?

On September 30, 2026, a safety crisis occurred aboard flydubai Flight FZ 1073 during its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv when 29-year-old Omani co-pilot, alleged to be radicalised, assaulted the Indian captain in the cockpit. After disabling the aircraft’s autopilot, the co-pilot threw the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into a steep dive from 34,000 feet.