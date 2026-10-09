Smit Machchhar to receive top Israeli bravery award for averting flydubai crash

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Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped prevent a suspected ‘hijack’ and subsequent ‘crash’ of a flydubai flight on September 30, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery award — ‘Medal for Civilian Bravery’.
Israel President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Captain Smit Machchar’s courage “helped avert a catastrophe”. Herzog will award him the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he recovers.
“We wish him a full and speedy recovery. Thank you, Captain. Israel honours your bravery,” he said.
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On September 30, 2026, a safety crisis occurred aboard flydubai Flight FZ 1073 during its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv when 29-year-old Omani co-pilot, alleged to be radicalised, assaulted the Indian captain in the cockpit. After disabling the aircraft’s autopilot, the co-pilot threw the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into a steep dive from 34,000 feet.
Despite sustaining injuries, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew and passengers to intervene, subdue the attacker, and safely perform an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Following the incident, an investigation was launched involving civil aviation and intelligence agencies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Oman, alongside assistance from the United States.
Initial findings revealed that while the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, admitted during interrogation to attempting to crash the plane intentionally, preliminary reports suggest he acted alone without direct command from any foreign terror organisation. The probe also found cross-border security and vetting lapses in the hiring of the co-pilot, who had previously been removed from active flying duties by Oman Air over extremism concerns.
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This information was not communicated internationally, allowing him to pass standard criminal background checks and gain employment with flydubai. The investigators have not yet revealed how Oman Air found out about his radicalisation or what raised the red flags.
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