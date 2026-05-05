3 killed after small plane crashes into building in southeastern Brazil |Video

Small airplane with five occupants crashed into a building on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab/X/@Osint613)

A small airplane with five occupants crashed into a building on Monday in the city of Belo Horizonte in southeastern Brazil, killing three people, local ⁠officials and ​firefighters said.

The airplane’s pilot and co-pilot were killed by the crash, the fire department said in a statement, ​while ​three passengers were rescued in ⁠serious condition and taken to the hospital. It initially reported ‌that four people were on board.