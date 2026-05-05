3 killed after small plane crashes into building in southeastern Brazil |Video

The airplane's pilot and co-pilot were killed by the crash, the fire department said in a statement.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 5, 2026 05:39 AM IST First published on: May 5, 2026 at 05:38 AM IST
Brazil Plane crashSmall airplane with five occupants crashed into a building on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab/X/@Osint613)

A small airplane with five occupants crashed into a building on Monday in the city of Belo Horizonte in southeastern Brazil, killing three people, local ⁠officials and ​firefighters said.

The airplane’s pilot and co-pilot were killed by the crash, the fire department said in a statement, ​while ​three passengers were rescued in ⁠serious condition and taken to the hospital. It initially reported ‌that four people were on board.

Hours later, the Minas Gerais state government said that one of the passengers died in the hospital, adding the other two were ⁠still hospitalized ⁠and in stable condition. There were no residents injured or ⁠structural ‌damage to the building, ​the fire department said.

The ‌plane took off early in the afternoon from the Pampulha Airport, ‌about 8 ​km (5 ​miles) from ​central Belo Horizonte, bound for Sao Paulo, according to ​the fire department.The aircraft ⁠remained airborne for only a few minutes before crashing into a three-story residential ‌building.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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