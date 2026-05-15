Small medical plane crashes in New Mexico mountains, Killing 4

Smoke rises after a small medical plane crashed in a mountain range outside Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP)

A small medical aircraft crashed in the Capitan Mountains outside Ruidoso, New Mexico, before dawn on Thursday, killing all four people aboard the plane and starting a wildfire in the surrounding forest, news agency AP reported.

The fire spread to 35 acres by midday amid dry, windy conditions. Lincoln County Manager Jason Burns said officials were “very concerned” about the blaze, with local agencies coordinating with the US Forest Service to contain it.

What we know

The plane, operated by Trans Aero MedEvac, was on a medical transportation mission when it lost radar contact and communications. It had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.