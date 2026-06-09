How China built world’s first wind-powered underwater data centre off Shanghai

It is situated around 10 metres (32 feet) underwater below the ocean surface, away from the coast of the Lin-gang Special Area in Shanghai (Instagram/ @PDChina)

Shanghai Hailanyun Technology, also known as HiCloud, in collaboration with government agencies, launched the world’s first wind-powered underwater data centre, reported The Guardian.

Where is underwater data centre located?

It is situated around 10 metres (32 feet) underwater below the ocean surface, away from the coast of the Lin-gang Special Area in Shanghai. It is surrounded by a wind farm including more than 50 turbines.

What it matters

The Shanghai project represents the world’s first commercial deployment of subsea data-centre technology that Microsoft pioneered with Project Natick between 2015 and 2024 before discontinuing for economic reasons.

The Chinese facility achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.15, significantly better than typical land-based data centres at 1.3-1.5, by using seawater as a passive cooling medium, eliminating the need for chillers, fresh water, and large land footprints.