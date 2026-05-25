One of the slowest cities in the world, Dhaka deploys AI for traffic management

Often featuring on lists of cities with the slowest traffic, driving offences have become a part of daily life in Bangladesh’s densely populated capital as commuters struggle to reach their destinations. In light of this, manual traffic management has taken the backseat as authorities in Dhaka deploy artificial intelligence to manage traffic to avoid confronting irritable drivers over fines.

According to an AFP report, police introduced an AI-powered traffic monitoring system, connecting road surveillance cameras with software that detects traffic violations. Introduced in April, the software currently identifies offences such as running red lights, lane violations and illegal parking and will later include the detection of vehicles driving on footpaths.