Slovenia proclaims end to coronavirus at home

FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo a car passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo a car passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Slovenia became the first European country to announce an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home Friday, reported AP. The government said the coronavirus pandemic spread is now under control and that extraordinary health measures are no longer needed.

EU residents can now freely cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy, and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while non-EU nationals will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine, said the government. This is a huge step for Slovenia as it accelerates the easing of restrictions.

The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4, a returnee from neighboring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12. By May 13, there were 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.

(With inputs from AP)

