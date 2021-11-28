scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack: Sudan military

Sudan's army said in a statement on Facebook that groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked its forces in Al-Fashaga Al-sughra, which resulted in deaths.

By: Reuters | Khartoum (sudan) |
November 28, 2021 4:33:14 pm
Sudan, Sudanese army, Sudanese soldiers, Ethiopian army, Ethiopia-Sudan, Ethiopia, World news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsA Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers. (Reuters)

Six Sudanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces on a Sudanese army post near the border between the countries, Sudanese military sources told Reuters.

Sudan’s army said in an earlier statement on Facebook that “groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked its forces in Al-Fashaga Al-sughra, which resulted in deaths … our forces valiantly repelled the attack and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the attackers.”

The army statement did not provide any details about the death toll.

