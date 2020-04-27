CDC, top US health body, adds six new symptoms to COVID-19 list

Previously, the CDC had declared only fever, cough, and shortness of breath as the symptoms. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Previously, the CDC had declared only fever, cough, and shortness of breath as the symptoms. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Previously, the US’ top health body had declared fever, cough, and shortness of breath as the symptoms.

The new possible symptoms, as updated by the CDC, include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Shortness of breath has also been updated to ‘shortness of breath or difficulty breathing’.

The full list now includes fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC also added that a runny nose rarely happens with COVID-19 and that sneezing is still not a symptom of the virus infection. It also added that the above symptoms ‘may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus’.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC website reads. It also added the emergency warning signs that need immediate medical attention. These include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

However, it added that the list is not all inclusive and one still needs to consult their medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. “Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhea,” read the WHO website.

“These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms,” it added.

The WHO also warned that “around one out of every 5 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing”.

“Anyone can catch COVID-19 and become seriously ill. Even people with very mild symptoms of COVID-19 can transmit the virus. People of all ages who experience fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention,” the WHO said.

