Six injured in roadside bomb targeting security convoy in Pakistan

A roadside motorcycle bomb Friday exploded near a security convoy in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, injuring at least six persons and seriously damaging nearby shops and cars, police said, the latest attack to rock the restive region. A vehicle belonging to a law enforcement agency was the target of the blast, Chaman Station House Officer Gul Muhammad said.

The blast on the Mall Road of Chaman town in the south-western province was caused by a remote-controlled motorcycle bomb parked at the side. The bomb was detonated when the vehicle passed by.

Vehicles parked near the site of the attack were damaged with windscreens shattered as a result of the impact. The shops situated near the main road caught fire as the explosion jolted the city. Police said that at least six people were injured in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The security situation in the Balochistan has deteriorated ahead of elections on July 25. Last week, at least 149 people were killed in the suicide blast targeting an election rally in Mastung area of the province, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

