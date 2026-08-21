Six Indians onboard Cameroon-flagged cargo ship hijacked by pirates off Somalia coast

Six Indians are aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship hijacked by pirates off Somalia’s Puntland coast earlier this week.

The vessel, M/V LUTUF, which was carrying Turkish weapons was seized on Monday and taken to Somalia’s Nugaal coast. The 10-member crew included six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian and two Serbian security guards.

The ship was seized about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district on Monday, a Somali official told the Associated Press.