Watch: Site where US raid killed IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

A day after US President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Bloomberg released a video showing the site where the US commando raid that killed the Islamic State founder took place.

Advertising

The video shows debris and rubble strewn across the area, identified as Barisha in Syria, with damaged cars and buildings. A local resident describes the sequence of events that took place on Saturday night.

This is the site where the U.S. raid that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took place. A local resident describes what happened that night pic.twitter.com/da2jvNy1d4 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 28, 2019

“The helicopters were in the sky for around three hours. There were around 12 helicopters then. Jets came where they hit the house with six missiles on the same target,” the person can be heard saying.

Trump said al-Baghdadi died when he was caught at the end of a tunnel, “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” as he was chased by American military dogs. Accompanied by three children, al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing himself and the children up, Trump said.

“His body was mutilated by the blast,” Trump said, but he added that tests had confirmed his identity.

The United States had designated him a terrorist some eight years ago, and declared a bounty of $10 million (more than Rs 70 crore) on his head. Baghdadi, who was believed to have been born in Iraq perhaps in 1971, proclaimed himself Caliph of the Islamic State in 2013.