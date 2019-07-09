Sister of Saudi Crown Prince MBS faces verdict over ‘beating workman’ in France

The sister of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salaman (MBS), faces a verdict Tuesday in a French trial pertaining to allegedly beating a workman who was refurbishing her ultra-luxury apartment in Paris.

Advertising

Princess Hassa bint Salman is due to go on trial in absentia on charges of complicity to violence with a weapon and complicity to kidnap an Egyptian-born artisan who was carrying out repairs at her father’s residence on the exclusive Avenue Foch in September 2016, the Middle East Monitor reported.

During the trial, the princess’ counsel is said to have told that court that Hassa is a “caring, humble” person who is the victim of false allegations that she ordered a bodyguard to beat up the workman.

The princess, who has denied the allegation, allegedly suspected the man of planning to sell the photo of her apartment. However, the workman has said that he was allegedly tied up and ordered to kiss the feet of the princess, who is thought to be in her 40s. He claimed that he was then beaten up and had his tools confiscated during an ordeal that lasted several hours.

Advertising

“Kill him, the dog, he doesn’t deserve to live,” the workman claimed the princess to have said in an interview to Le Point news magazine in France. The princess, who is subject to an arrest warrant issued in France in March 2018, is not expected to be present on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the bodyguard has been charged with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will.

Both France and Saudi Arabia have had close ties over the years, however, the two nations are headed towards a stormy period owing to the Iran nuclear deal. While the French government under Emmanuel Macron is determined to salvage the deal, Saudi along with the US has been vehemently opposing it.