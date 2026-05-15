Singha beer heir Siranudh Scott alleges sexual abuse by brother: ‘People don’t know the truth’

In an unexpected controversy involving one of Thailand’s most prominent business families, a public dispute between Siranudh “Psi” Scott and his elder brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott, of the Singha beer clan, has drawn widespread online attention. The brothers are fourth-generation members of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of the Singha beer brand.
Siranudh, a marine conservationist, posted an emotional video on Facebook on May 9 in which he spoke about his past trauma and claimed that he was sexually abused by his brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott.
In the video, Siranudh broke down while alleging that he had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by family members during his teenage years. He said he received no support despite seeking help from relatives and senior figures within his family.
“Everyone in my family knows because they heard the tape where he admitted it,” he said. He also mentioned that he no longer wanted to be referred to as a “Singha heir”. “I don’t want anyone to call me a Singha heir. People don’t know the truth,” he said.
He said he felt unable to continue living within a family environment that failed to recognise his dignity or show empathy toward him. “I don’t know what to do. I know I cannot live like this,” he said. “I cannot stay with a family or a clan that does not value my humanity or understand my pain.”
Sunit denies allegation
However, his brother Sunit has rejected the allegation, calling it untrue.
Sunit also responded publicly through a video posted on the Facebook account “Mild Jiravechsoontornkul” on May 12, denying the allegation and insisting it had never happened.
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He said the claim was “not true” and described it deeply upsetting. Sunit said he had never intended to do anything of that nature to anyone, especially his younger brother.
Siranudh also posted an audio file on his Facebook account on May 13, calling it evidence of his brother’s alleged confession. He claimed the abuse happened repeatedly over several years, beginning when he was around 10 or 11 years old, and said the experience continued to affect him.
Addressing the audio clip, Sunit said it was related to past quarrels and childish teasing between siblings. He said that he had apologised several times over the matter and had not expected the conversation to have been secretly recorded.
Who is Siranudh?
Siranudh “Psi” Scott is a 28-year-old fourth-generation heir of the Bhirombhakdi family, which is linked to Singha Corporation. Of Thai-Scottish heritage, he is the son of Chiranuj Bhirombhakdi and her former Scottish husband, and the grandson of Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, chairman of Boon Rawd Brewery.
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A graduate in animation from the California Institute of the Arts in the United States, Siranudh later turned to marine conservation and founded Sea You Strong, a project encouraging coastal communities in southern Thailand to collect beach waste.
He gained popularity as “Thailand’s Aquaman” after swimming nearly 30 kilometres from Ao Nang to Koh Poda and back in about six hours to promote marine conservation.
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