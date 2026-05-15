Singha beer heir Siranudh Scott alleges sexual abuse by brother: ‘People don’t know the truth’

In an unexpected controversy involving one of Thailand’s most prominent business families, a public dispute between Siranudh “Psi” Scott and his elder brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott, of the Singha beer clan, has drawn widespread online attention. The brothers are fourth-generation members of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of the Singha beer brand.

Siranudh, a marine conservationist, posted an emotional video on Facebook on May 9 in which he spoke about his past trauma and claimed that he was sexually abused by his brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott.

In the video, Siranudh broke down while alleging that he had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by family members during his teenage years. He said he received no support despite seeking help from relatives and senior figures within his family.