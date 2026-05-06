3 strokes of caning for bullying: Singapore’s radical new rule for boys

A Singaporean minister said that students will only face caning if “all the other measures are inadequate, given the gravity of the misconduct”. (Image generated using AI)

Singaporean boys, as young as nine year old, can now be caned if found guilty of bullying. This is according to new guidelines discussed in Singaporean Parliament on Tuesday, The Guardian reported. The new rules state that male students who engage in bullying, including cyberbullying, will face up to three strokes of the cane as a “last resort”.

This decision is made following several high-profile bullying incidents in the country, and a year-long review specifically focused on bullying incidents.

The education minister of Singapore, Desmond Lee, spoke to the lawmakers and said that the students will only face the caning if “all the other measures are inadequate, given the gravity of the misconduct”.