3 strokes of caning for bullying: Singapore’s radical new rule for boys

Singaporean boys, as young as nine year old, can now be caned if found guilty of bullying. This is according to new guidelines discussed in Singaporean Parliament on Tuesday, The Guardian reported. The new rules state that male students who engage in bullying, including cyberbullying, will face up to three strokes of the cane as a “last resort”.
This decision is made following several high-profile bullying incidents in the country, and a year-long review specifically focused on bullying incidents.
The education minister of Singapore, Desmond Lee, spoke to the lawmakers and said that the students will only face the caning if “all the other measures are inadequate, given the gravity of the misconduct”.
According to the Guardian, he further said that only authorised teachers can administer the caning after approval by the principal, following a “strict protocol” to ensure student safety.
“Schools will consider factors such as the maturity of the student and if caning will help the student learn from his mistake and understand the gravity of what he has done,” he added.
What are the guidelines to be followed?
According to Minister Lee, the following rules are to be followed by the schools regarding the crime of bullying:-
Only male students in upper primary levels and above (Ages 9-12 and above) can be subjected to the punishment of caning.
Schools have to carefully “monitor the student’s wellbeing and progress” after the caning.
Schools will also provide counselling to the student.
Female students will not be caned, as the country’s criminal procedure code prohibits the caning of women.
Female students will instead receive punishments “such as detention and/or suspension”, and their conduct grade may be adjusted. They may face “other school-based consequences” for the crime as well.
What is the history behind caning?
Singapore is among the few countries that follow the practice of caning.
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The practice can be traced back to British colonies. Whipping, flogging, and caning were used as corporal punishments by the authorities in the colonies in the 19th century. While most of the countries abolished the practice post-independence, countries such as Singapore continue to follow it.
According to the Guardian, caning is carried out on male criminals, aged 18 to 50. A cane of diameter 1.2cm and 1.2m in length is used for the punishment.
The punishments are enforced for crimes of various degrees, for higher degree crimes, as well as for crimes such as robbery and overstaying a visa by 90 days. The upper limit of this punishment is a total of 24 canings, and the lower limit may be three to six, depending upon the crime.
Worldwide concern
Many groups like UNICEF and the UN Children’s Agency have strongly opposed the use of corporal punishment as discipline for children. They say it harms the physical and mental health of the children and can increase the chances of behavioral issues in the children over time.
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Other organisations, such as the WHO, have also shared their concerns, referencing a report released last year that said that corporal punishment remains “alarmingly widespread” globally and can cause harm to a child’s development and health. According to WHO statistics, around 1.2 billion children worldwide aged 0-18 face corporal punishment at home every year.
(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern at The Indian Express)
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