‘Shameful, nasty’: Singapore minister slams racist comments on Indians, police step in

The police in Singapore are looking into a wave of racist and xenophobic comments directed at people of Indian origin, Senior Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday, according to a report in The Straits Times.

The remarks were posted online in response to the August 26 flash floods in Nepal, in which nine Singaporeans are among the missing, and reports that Air India has sought about 1.5 billion dollars from its shareholders, one of which is Singapore Airlines.

Speaking to the media at Social Space @ Chong Pang, Shanmugam said some of the comments were “shameful, nasty and totally unacceptable”, and that they leaned on stereotypes involving snakes, curry, pratam, and black magic.