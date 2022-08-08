‘Storm is gathering’: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of risk of US-China miscalculation

August 8, 2022 6:21:58 pm
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China.
In a televised address ahead of the city-state’s national day on Tuesday, Lee said Singapore would be buffeted by that intense rivalry and tension in the region, which should prepare for a future less peaceful and stable than now.
“Around us, a storm is gathering. US-China relations are worsening, with intractable issues, deep suspicions, and limited engagement,” Lee said.
“This is unlikely to improve anytime soon. Furthermore, miscalculations or mishaps can easily make things much worse.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Lee said economic challenges were more immediate and that Singapore’s outlook has “clouded considerably”, adding that the government will roll out more measures in coming months to help people cope with rising prices.
Singapore’s inflation has reached more than a decade-high in recent months, and its central bank tightened its monetary policy on July 14 in an off-cycle move to cope with the cost pressure.
The city-state has earlier announced support package for mainly lower-income groups to help mitigate increased living costs from inflation and rising energy prices.
“The world is not likely to return anytime soon to the low inflation levels and interest rates that we have enjoyed in recent decades,” he said, adding the country of 5.5 million people must plan far ahead and transform industry, upgrade skills and raise productivity.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’
Watch: Cop leaps into bus rolling down busy road in China, averts tragedy
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022: Girls outperform boys; Khordha district emerges as best perfoming region
CWG2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles
Ayodhya list of ‘illegal colonisers’: From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-legislator
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
BJP waits it out, but is nervous ‘Nitish Kumar threat serious’ this time
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Debt-ridden share trader ends life in Surat, suicide note requests minister to punish loan sharks
Netflix’s The Sandman is a thrilling adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved work, which stays true to its source
Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore
AP ICET Result 2022 declared: Steps to check scores, rank list