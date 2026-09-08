World’s highest-paid prime minister to earn ₹26.9 crore after 64% pay hike

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s annual remuneration is set to rise by 64 per cent from October 15, taking it from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million (about US$2.85 million or about Rs 26.9 crore) under a revised political salary framework.
The increase follows a review by an independent committee appointed in December 2025. The government said political salaries need to remain competitive enough to ensure capable people are not deterred from entering politics.
The increase also puts Wong firmly at the top of the global pay rankings for heads of government. According to several reports, the Singapore Prime Minister is the highest-paid head of government in the world.
How much is Wong’s new salary and why is Singapore revising political salaries?
At S$3.6 million a year (US $2.85 million), Wong’s remuneration works out to approximately S$300,000 per month (about US $237,500 per month).
Singapore has long defended its high political salaries as a way of attracting high-quality candidates to public service and reducing incentives for corruption.
Wong acknowledged that the issue was sensitive, saying political salaries were a “difficult and emotive topic”. He noted that the sums involved were considerably higher than what most Singaporeans earn.
The contrast is particularly significant because the median monthly wage in Singapore was S$5,775 (about ₹4.31 lakh/month) in 2025.
Wong said he understood why Singaporeans closely scrutinise political salaries and added that he would donate the increase in his own salary to charity for the next five years.
However, he argued that the debate was about more than remuneration.
“It is ultimately about whether Singapore will continue to have the quality of political leadership we need to take our country forward and to serve Singaporeans well in the years ahead,” a Reuters report quoted Wong as saying.
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Singapore Politics · Ministerial Pay
Lawrence Wong's new pay makes him the world's highest-paid leader
Singapore is raising political salaries for the first time in 15 years. Here's the number, the reasoning, and what it means for ordinary ministers.
PM Lawrence Wong's new annual remuneration
S$3.6M
↑ 64%
Up from S$2.2 million currently — effective October 15, 2026
How Wong's pay compares globally
Even before this rise, Singapore's PM was already the world's highest-paid head of government. The gap is now even wider.
Singapore PMS$3.6m (~US$2.85m)
Hong Kong Chief Executive~US$719,000
Swiss President~US$606,000
US PresidentUS$400,000
UK Prime Minister~US$230,000
Why raise political pay now?
The government's case, step by step:
1
Attract — top talent into politics
2
Retain — capable political leaders
3
Maintain — a "clean wage" system
4
Reduce — incentives for corruption
This is the first major adjustment in 15 years. The last one was in 2012, when political salaries were cut by 36% following public dissatisfaction.
The pay gap Singaporeans will notice
This is the number that gives scale to the controversy.
S$3.6M
PM, per year
vs
S$5,775
Median wage, per month
~623×
The PM's annual pay is roughly 623 times the median Singaporean's monthly wage.
Not an instant pay cheque for ministers
The S$1.8m figure is a new benchmark ceiling — not what ministers earn overnight.
S$1.1M
Old MR4 benchmark
→
S$1.8M
New MR4 benchmark
Existing ministers get an up-to-9% one-off increase from October 15.
An MR4 minister currently on S$1.1m moves to about S$1.2m.
Most are expected to reach around S$1.35m by the end of the current term, depending on performance and responsibilities.
Source: Reuters; AFP; Straits Times/Public Service Division release, Sept 8, 2026. International comparison figures are approximate USD equivalents for scale; the Swiss President figure in particular varies by source and year.
How does Wong’s salary compare with other world leaders?
The difference between Singapore’s prime ministerial pay and the salaries of several other major political leaders is substantial. According to news agency Reuters, while the Hong Kong chief executive is paid about US $719,000 a year, the Swiss president gets about US $606,000 a year; US President Donald Trump reportedly draws a salary of US $400,000 a year while UK prime minister gets about US $230,000 a year.
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Even Singapore ministers to benefit from salary hike
The salary changes will also affect Singapore’s ministers, although they will not immediately receive the new benchmark salary.
The reference salary for a junior minister, currently S$1.1 million, is being updated to S$1.8 million (about ₹13.4 crore). However, the government will initially introduce a one-off increase of up to 9 per cent, depending on factors including performance and individual circumstances.
That means a minister currently earning the S$1.1 million (about ₹8.2 crore) reference salary could initially receive close to S$1.2 million (about ₹9 crore).
The government does not intend for every minister to automatically move to S$1.8 million. Instead, subsequent adjustments will depend on individual performance and responsibilities.
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By the end of the current government term, Wong expects most ministers to earn around S$1.35 million (about ₹10.1 crore). Those who perform particularly well or take on greater responsibilities could move higher.
Why has Singapore revisited ministerial salaries now?
Singapore last implemented a major change to ministerial salaries in 2012, when ministers took a 36 per cent pay cut following public dissatisfaction over political remuneration.
A review in 2017 recommended an increase, but the government decided not to implement it. Another review scheduled for 2023 was postponed amid economic uncertainty.
The latest review comes after salaries in other parts of Singapore’s economy, including the private sector and public service, increased.
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Singapore uses the earnings of its top 1,000 citizens as a benchmark when determining political salaries. The rationale is that the income of the country’s highest earners reflects the calibre of people the government seeks to attract to political leadership.
That approach has also drawn criticism. Political scientist Chong Ja Ian of the National University of Singapore said rising income inequality could mean ministers become more closely associated with the experiences of wealthy Singaporeans than those of ordinary citizens.
While the high salaries are meant to attract top talent and prevent corruption, former transport minister S. Iswaran was jailed in 2024 for obstructing justice and receiving more than $300,000 (about ₹2.24 crore/month) worth of gifts. However, cases of graft are rare in Singapore.
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