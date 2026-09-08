World’s highest-paid prime minister to earn ₹26.9 crore after 64% pay hike

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong acknowledged that the issue was sensitive, saying political salaries were a “difficult and emotive topic”. (Reuters file photo)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s annual remuneration is set to rise by 64 per cent from October 15, taking it from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million (about US$2.85 million or about Rs 26.9 crore) under a revised political salary framework.

The increase follows a review by an independent committee appointed in December 2025. The government said political salaries need to remain competitive enough to ensure capable people are not deterred from entering politics.

The increase also puts Wong firmly at the top of the global pay rankings for heads of government. According to several reports, the Singapore Prime Minister is the highest-paid head of government in the world.