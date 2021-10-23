Singapore removes India, 5 other South Asian nations from travel restriction list

Singapore on Saturday announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list as the island-state continues to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation.

All travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday, the health ministry said.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility, it said.

The ministry said in a release that it has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the six South Asian countries it was previously closed off to.

Addressing a virtual press conference, health minister Ong Ye Kung said the situation in these countries has stabilised for some time.

“There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here,” the Straits Times quoted Ong as saying.

The health ministry said changes that come into effect on Wednesday include the loosening of measures for travellers from Singapore’s closest neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 165,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The disease has claimed 294 lives so far in the country.