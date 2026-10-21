Singapore couple jailed for abuse that killed their 8-month-old son

A Singaporean couple who regularly abused their son after he was born, resulting in his death at the age of eight months, were imprisoned by the country’s high court on Wednesday, reports stated.

Singapore court sentences parents to jail

Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, the baby’s mother, was sentenced to 15 years and three months’ jail while Neo Jia Ming, 27, the baby’s father, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail for multiple charges following the death of their son, Trevor Neo Yu Hin, CNA reported.

Couple pleaded guilty to abuse charges

Last week, the married couple pleaded guilty to charges related to Trevor’s abuse. Mother Gan pleaded guilty to three charges that include ill-treating a child, causing the death of a child, and permitting ill-treatment. Father Neo pleaded guilty to four charges comprising: ill-treating a child, allowing the death of a child, domestic abuse of wife, and permitting Gan’s ill-treatment of Trevor, the report added.