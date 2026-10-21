Singapore couple jailed for abuse that killed their 8-month-old son

Singapore couple Chloe Gan and Neo Jia Ming were jailed for 15 and 16 years respectively over the abuse and death of their eight-month-old son.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 10:54 PM IST
singapore coupleThe general view shows the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)
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A Singaporean couple who regularly abused their son after he was born, resulting in his death at the age of eight months, were imprisoned by the country’s high court on Wednesday, reports stated.

Singapore court sentences parents to jail

Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, the baby’s mother, was sentenced to 15 years and three months’ jail while Neo Jia Ming, 27, the baby’s father, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail for multiple charges following the death of their son, Trevor Neo Yu Hin, CNA reported.

Couple pleaded guilty to abuse charges

Last week, the married couple pleaded guilty to charges related to Trevor’s abuse. Mother Gan pleaded guilty to three charges that include ill-treating a child, causing the death of a child, and permitting ill-treatment. Father Neo pleaded guilty to four charges comprising: ill-treating a child, allowing the death of a child, domestic abuse of wife, and permitting Gan’s ill-treatment of Trevor, the report added.

Couple married months before son’s birth

In April 2023, Gan became pregnant with Trevor, and she married Neo in August that year.

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