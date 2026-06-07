Singapore slams ‘xenophobia’, orders platforms to block posts targeting Indian community

Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong told the media that from what has been found so far, it is suspected that "the content originated from overseas".

The Singapore government Saturday ordered YouTube, Facebook, and X to block access to 14 posts that targeted the Indian community while “undermining” the country’s “model of multiculturalism”, news agency PTI reported.

The police issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block the social media posts, which most likely originated from China, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of Singapore said in a statement. The direction asked the platforms to “take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts”.

According to the MHA, various social media posts, including videos, reportedly displaying Singapore’s “anxiety over its cultural identity” and “ethnic politics”, started circulating online in the Chinese domain in May. “Shortly thereafter, online content emerged containing inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity and suggesting that Singapore was being overrun by Indians,” the ministry said.