scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

Dickson Yeo, a Singapore citizen, returned to Singapore after serving prison time in the United States for acting as an illegal agent of Chinese intelligence.

By: Reuters | Singapore | December 30, 2020 3:24:00 pm
Sinagapore spy for china, China spy arrested in Singapore, Singapore, world news, Indian ExpressThe Singapore citizen was jailed for spying for China in the United States. (Representational Image)

Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk.

Dickson Yeo, a Singapore citizen, returned to Singapore after serving prison time in the United States for acting as an illegal agent of Chinese intelligence.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security, it said in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Singapore will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests,” the ISD said.

“The government takes a very serious view of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power,” it said, adding such individuals will be dealt in accordance with local laws.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement