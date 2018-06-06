Singapore airspace to be restricted during US-North Korea summit

Sentosa Island and the causeway connecting it to mainland Singapore are seen with the city-state’s main skyscraper-studded island in the background. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island for nuclear talks next week in Singapore. (AP Photos/Adam Schreck) Sentosa Island and the causeway connecting it to mainland Singapore are seen with the city-state’s main skyscraper-studded island in the background. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island for nuclear talks next week in Singapore. (AP Photos/Adam Schreck)

Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US-N.Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use “for reasons of national security,” the notice said.

The Changi Airport could not immediately confirm the details of the notice.

