scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Silvio Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ”bunga bunga” parties

The 86-year-old three-time former premier is currently head of the third party in Italy's right-wing governing coalition, whose popularity polls show has shrunk significantly from its heyday to some 6%.

Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi at he Senate, in Rome. (AP)

Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was found not guilty Wednesday of witness tampering, in a trial related to the sexually charged “bunga bunga” parties at his villa near Milan while he was in office.

The six-year-old trial is the third and likely final in a scandal that made headlines around the world in 2010 when Berlusconi as a sitting premier faced charges — of which he was eventually acquitted — of having paid for sex with an under-age teen.

Berlusconi faced charges in the third trial of paying off witnesses to lie in earlier trials, with prosecutors seeking six years in prison along with 10 million euros ($10.68 million) in damages. Another 28 people charged, including the woman at the center of the scandal, Karima el-Mahroug, were also all found not guilty on Wednesday.
“I am very happy,” el-Mahroug, now 30, told reporters after hearing the verdict.

”I just need a moment to assimilate this fact, to believe it.” Berlusconi was not present as the verdict was read.
The earlier trials took place as Berlusconi still wielded considerable power as premier, raising concern among security officials that he had left himself vulnerable to extortion by hosting young women at his villa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

The 86-year-old three-time former premier is currently head of the third party in Italy’s right-wing governing coalition, whose popularity polls show has shrunk significantly from its heyday to some 6%.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed Wednesday’s verdict, saying it “puts an end to a long judicial affair that had important repercussions on Italian political and institutional life.” Meloni’s administration this week took the step of removing the government as an injured party in the case, to avoid creating an awkward political dynamic in the case of guilty verdicts.

Berlusconi’s defence described the dinner parties, dating from 2010, as elegant soirees; prosecutors said they were sex-fuelled gatherings that women were paid to attend and where witnesses described showgirls stripping provocatively for the then-Italian leader.

Advertisement

Both Berlusconi and el-Mahroug, who was 17 at the time, denied ever having sex with each other, and el-Mahroug says she never worked as a prostitute.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 21:26 IST
Next Story

Army jawan dies after assault; DMK councillor, son and seven others arrested

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close