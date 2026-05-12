Report reveals darker truth behind Hamas violence on October 7

A new investigation reveals that rape and abuse were used deliberately during the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023 to terrorise the entire Israeli society and not just the victims.

The report, titled ‘Silenced No More’, was produced by the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, an Israeli organisation established to document the atrocities of that day. At 300 pages, it is based on more than 430 interviews with survivors, witnesses, returned hostages, and family members, as well as a review of over 10,000 photographs and video segments.

What happened?

On October 7, 2023, approximately 5,600 Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists crossed into Israel from Gaza, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Among the many atrocities committed that day, investigators documented 13 distinct forms of sexual violence, including rape, gang rape, sexual torture, mutilation, and abuse carried out in front of family members.