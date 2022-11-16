Sikh prayer book Nitnem Gutka returns to UK military after 100 years

A century after the Sikh prayer book was seen in the trenches of France in World War I, the Nitnem Gutka Sahib has been launched in London for Sikhs serving in the British military.

What is the Nitnem Gutka Sahib?

Sikhs practicing the religion usually do the Nitnem, which translates to daily routine, thrice a day. This includes reading the seven Sikh Banis or prayers. In the morning, Jap Ji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav Prasad Svaiye, Benti Chaupai Sahib and Anand Sahib are read, while the Rehraas Sahib is read in the evening. At night, the Sohila Sahib is read.

How has the Nitnem Gutka Sahib been customised for British Sikh soldiers?

The specially designed book of prayers is waterproof and Sikh soldiers can carry them on duty and to the battlefield. It is made of durable material with a camouflage design. It is made from polyart paper, making the book tearproof.

The Nitnem Gutkas were printed in Wiltshire and placed on a throne in a purpose-built vehicle for Sikh scriptures, the BBC reported. They were transported to the library of the Central Gurdwara temple in London, and were officially issued to military personnel on October 28.

The Nitnem Gutka has been written in three languages – Gurmukhi the original form of Sikh text, Romanised English, and English translation to make the Nitnem Gutka as accessible as possible. It also includes instruction and guidance on how to keep the Sikh scriptures in accordance with Sikh scripture code of conduct.

While the British Army Gutka has a camouflage cover, the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) Gutka have a navy blue cover. The aim is keep Sikhs within the military close to their faith wherever they go and has been made available across all forces.

The new version of the Nitnem Gutka was designed by Satveer Singh Padam, who told the BBC that he wanted to incorporate historical elements of the Sikh faith into the prayer book. “We’ve always had symbolism of weaponry. We have different weapons like a curved blade sword, or a double edged dagger, all these mean a great amount in Sikh history,” he said.

What was the inspiration behind the move to provide Nitnem Gutka?

Major Daljinder Singh Virdee, Chair of the Defence Sikh Network, says that the idea for the prayer book project was inspired by an image of a Sikh soldier with a prayer book in the trenches of France in World War I, during which many Sikh soldiers fought with the Allied Forces and later in the Second World War as well.

“This is not something new, but a reintroduction of a tradition last seen over 100 years ago, during World War I,” Defence Sikh Network UK, behind the project, told PTI.

Sikhs have been part of World Wars I and II

In World Wars 1 and 2, Sikhs made up 20 percent of the British Indian Army. Over 1,20,000 Sikhs died and many more were injured from the trenches in France to the Jungles of Burma, and records from the time show Sikh troops with their prayer books in the deserts of Egypt and Mesopotamia.

“By providing a Nitnem Gutka for serving Sikhs across the UK MoD we hope to directly support Sikhs practice a key component of their faith wherever they travel and work in whatever conditions,” a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said.