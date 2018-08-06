Sikh man allegedly beaten in California, told to ‘go back to your country’

The racist message was spray-painted on his car in large black letters, alongside an image of a Celtic cross, one of the most commonly used white supremacist symbols. (Source: Facebook/ Casey Joyce Musgrave) The racist message was spray-painted on his car in large black letters, alongside an image of a Celtic cross, one of the most commonly used white supremacist symbols. (Source: Facebook/ Casey Joyce Musgrave)

A Sikh man was allegedly assaulted by two white men in Keyes in California and a racist message was spray-painted on his pickup truck, according to The Modesto Bee. He was allegedly hit multiple times by the two men who screamed, “You’re not welcome here!” and “Go back to your country!”. The authorities called the assault a “heinous” hate crime.

An acquaintance of the victim shared a picture of the spray-painted car on Facebook, describing the assault. “Beaten with a rod on his head and they also threw dirt in his eyes…Fortunately he is okay physically due to his turban protecting his head…,” the Facebook post read. The racist message was spray-painted on his car in large black letters with the words “Go back to ur country” alongside an image of a Celtic cross, one of the most commonly used symbols by white supremacists.

The incident happened last week near the intersection of Keyes and Foote roads, along the rural stretch and it is being investigated as a hate crime, the report added.

“This is a random despicable criminal act against a member of the Sikh community,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, reported The Modesto Bee. Sheriff Sgt. Tom Letras said the victim didn’t know the two men. “This is a heinous crime and we are aggressively investigating it,” Letras said.

