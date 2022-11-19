scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

‘Can’t take Indian photos’: Sign post outside Adelaide post office sparks row; Australia Post apologises

In big, bold letters, the controversial sign reads: 'Due to our lighting and quality of photo background we unfortunately CAN NOT take INDIAN photos!'

The choice of words has left the Indian community in shock and disbelief. (Image source: TV9 Adelaide)

A seemingly-racist sign post  outside the Australian Post Office in Adelaide’s Rundle Mall has sparked a controversy and invited backlash from the Indian community. Following widespread criticism, Australia Post issued an apology and said that they would soon take the sign down.

In big, bold letters, the controversial sign reads: ‘Due to our lighting and quality of photo background we unfortunately CAN NOT take INDIAN photos!’ The wording of the sign was not received well, particularly by the Indian community in Adelaide. Several local community leaders and politicians condemned the sign and called for it to be taken down.

Michelle Rowland, Federal Labor Member for Greenway, Minister for Communications & NSW Labor Party President, has written to the Australian Post, as per reports. In an interview with TV9 Adelaide, Rajendra Pandey, a community leader, said: “I thought they were actually talking about my colour, I took it personally and so did many others.”

Issuing an apology, the Australian Post said they would soon take down the sign. They also issued a clarification, claiming that the Indian Consulate had previously rejected a number of customers’ photographs provided by the Post Office.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:56:28 pm
