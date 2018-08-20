Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Shots fired at gate of US Embassy in Turkey, but no one hurt

Four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted security booth outside Gate 6 early Monday. Private Ihlas news agency said one bullet hit a window but no one has been hurt.

By: AP | Istanbul | Published: August 20, 2018 11:31:28 am
(File photo of US Embassy in Turkey)

Turkish media reports say shots were fired at a security booth outside the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Ankara.

Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted security booth outside Gate 6 early Monday. It said one bullet hit a window but no one has been hurt.

The US mission is closed this week as Turkey celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Police were dispatched after the shooting about 5 am and were searching for the car.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over the case of an imprisoned American pastor, leading the U.S. to impose sanctions and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week.

