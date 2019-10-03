Shootings in Bavarian town leave one dead, 1 injured

Two men, said to be from Kosovo, have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Bavaria on Wednesday evening, police said.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the car park of an Edeka supermarket in Abensberg, in southern Germany. About 30 minutes later, shots were heard at another location and one man was seriously injured. Both victims are reportedly Serbian nationals.

Two male suspects aged 30 and 41 initially fled in a motor vehicle and were later arrested after a search by police involving a helicopter. A weapon suspected to have been used in the crime was also found.

Several apartments were also searched.

Police are still investigating the motive of the shootings, but the suspects and victims are believed to have known each other. No one else is believed to have been involved in the crime.