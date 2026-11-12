Shooting near White House: 1 dead, multiple people shot; suspect barricaded inside Washington DC building

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At least five people were shot on Thursday in a Washington, DC, neighborhood within walking distance of the White House, police said, who were responding to multiple locations. At least one of those people who were shot was at a gym and has died, authorities said.
Police said that the shooter is yet to be arrested and is barricaded in the vicinity of the initial shooting.
The Metro Police Department (MPD), in a post on X, said, “MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID The AREA.”
The shooting was reported in Logan Circle, which is situated 1 mile north of White House. The Metropolitan police have urged people to avoid the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA fitness center and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
One of the eyewitnesses, James Spellman, was present at the gym around 8 am (local time) when he heard shots being fired. He said there were nearly 50 people in the gym when the incident took place.
“Within seconds there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out. One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck,” Spellman added.