Shooting near White House: 1 dead, multiple people shot; suspect barricaded inside Washington DC building

At least five people were shot on Thursday in a Washington, DC, neighborhood within walking distance of the White House, police said, who were responding to multiple locations. At least one of those people who were shot was at a gym and has died, authorities said.

Police said that the shooter is yet to be arrested and is barricaded in the vicinity of the initial shooting.

The Metro Police Department (MPD), in a post on X, said, “MPD is on the scene ​of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team ​is on scene. AVOID The AREA.”