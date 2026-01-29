Associate Sponsor
Multiple fatalities reported after shooting in Cree First Nation of Mistissini in Canada’s Quebec

In a statement the Chief of Cree Nation of Mistissini, Michael Petawabano, asked residents to stay indoors.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readJan 29, 2026 07:31 PM IST First published on: Jan 29, 2026 at 07:13 PM IST
The Cree Nation of Mistissini in the James Bay region of Canada’s Quebec has been placed under a lockdown after a fatal shooting in the community.

In a statement posted on social media, the leader of the community, Chief Michael Petawabano, asked residents to stay indoors after multiple fatalities were reported.

Schools and all community buidlings, offices and facilities are closed and travel in and out of the community is restricted.

Residents were told to keep their doors locked and follow instructions from law enforcement officers.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force and Surete du Quebec are investigating.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy,” Petawabano said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.

“We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The lockdown will remain “until law enforcement confirms it is safe to resume normal activities.”

The Cree Nation of Mistissini is an indigenous community in Canada which has a population of around 4,000 people.

