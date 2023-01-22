scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Shooting near Chinese Lunar Year celebrations in Los Angeles, multiple casualties reported

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Los Angeles shooting, Lunar Year celebrationsPolice investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 pm (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 14:53 IST
