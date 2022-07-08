Shinzo Abe in grave condition… I condemn this barbaric act: Japan PM Fumio Kishdia

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishdia on Friday revealed that former PM Shinzo Abe was in “grave condition”, hours after the latter was shot in Nara while campaigning for the upcoming upper house election.

“I am praying from my heart that Abe survives this ordeal,” Kishida, who was addressing the nation, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Abe was shot and wounded two days before elections to Japan’s upper house. “We cannot accept that this violent act took place during an election,” Kishida added.

Prior to his address, Kishida had suspended his election campaign and returned to the capital city of Tokyo from Sagae City in Yamagata Prefecture, where he was campaigning, news agency Reuters reported.

Kishida also told the people now was not the time to talk about how Abe’s shooting would affect policy implementation.

“All our cabinet members are returning to Tokyo… We would share the information as well as the responses of the government,” he said.

Kishida described the attack as “dastardly” and “barbaric”, and said the crime during an election campaign was unforgivable.

According to reports, multiple shots were fired at Abe while he was delivering a speech on the streets of the city. Abe was wounded in his left chest and neck, Reuters reports. He was rushed to hospital, where the 67-year-old is showing no vital signs and appears to be in cardiac arrest, reported local media channels Kyodo news agency and NHK. A suspect was detained at the scene and is being questioned.