Watch videos: Shinzo Abe, Japan’s ex-PM, collapses after being shot in Nara

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at Friday in the western city of Nara while campaigning for the upcoming upper house election, a Reuters report said quoting a government spokesperson. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media. A suspect was detained at the scene and is being questioned, the report added.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” the agency said in an alert.

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022

According to reports, multiple shots were fired at Abe while he was delivering a speech on the streets of the city. Abe was wounded in his left chest and neck, Reuters reports.

NHK World Japan ‘s TV footage of Shinzo Abe being shot pic.twitter.com/niucWs9Xyu — Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) July 8, 2022

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am (8.30 am IST). NHK quoted police sources as saying Abe was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire.

The moment that Japanese Former PM Shinzo Abe was shot. Looks to be a DIY shotgun. pic.twitter.com/sC0yzzfIob — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) July 8, 2022

Former PM Shinzo Abe arriving at the hospital after being airlifted via medical helicopter.pic.twitter.com/3wKfGxIoqd — 🌹🇺🇸 Deb-Plorable Lee 🇺🇸🌹 (@DebraLee_1234) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television says.#安倍晋三 #安倍元首相 pic.twitter.com/oDu4sxq2GA — 桃夭 (@zhenxia75139962) July 8, 2022

This angle shows the gunman aiming his firearm before shooting the Japanese Former President Shinzo Abe pic.twitter.com/viBuZLbtEw — Ms. Emily ‘Emma’ Jones (@EderePublishers) July 8, 2022

