Friday, July 08, 2022

Watch videos: Shinzo Abe, Japan’s ex-PM, collapses after being shot in Nara

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, was shot at and collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, according to a local media report.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: July 8, 2022 10:37:48 am
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after apparent shooting during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. (Kyodo/Reuters)

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at Friday in the western city of Nara while campaigning for the upcoming upper house election, a Reuters report said quoting a government spokesperson. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media. A suspect was detained at the scene and is being questioned, the report added.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” the agency said in an alert.

According to reports, multiple shots were fired at Abe while he was delivering a speech on the streets of the city. Abe was wounded in his left chest and neck, Reuters reports.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am (8.30 am IST). NHK quoted police sources as saying Abe was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire.

