Friday, July 08, 2022

Who is the 41-year-old suspect in Shinzo Abe’s shooting?

A 41-year-old ex-military man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Updated: July 8, 2022 12:43:22 pm
Security catch hold of the suspect in the shooting of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Twitter@TelegraphWorld)

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while he was attending an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city on Friday morning. Abe, who is the longest-serving prime minister of the country, was shot at by one of the onlookers who has been taken into custody.

Shinzo Abe shooting: Here’s what we know about the suspect 

The police have identified the suspect as Tetsuya Yamagami, reported news agency Reuters. He is believed to be a resident of Nara City and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Abe, reported Japanese media house NHK quoting police sources.

More on this |live Follow latest updates on Abe's shooting and aftermath here

NHK quoted the suspect as telling the police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him. The 41-year-old is reportedly an ex-military member — a former maritime self-defence force member, reported Fuji TV.

A witness to the attack told NHK the apparent shooter did not attempt to escape after the shooting. He instead laid down the gun and remained on the spot as he was caught by Abe’s security personnel.

Videos showed a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers, presumed to be Yamagami, being tackled by security personnel.

Meanwhile, the head of Japan’s hunters’ association told NHK that the weapon used in the attack was a self-modified gun. The police had earlier identified the weapon as a shotgun.

However, Sasaki Yohei of Dainihon Ryoyukai told NHK the sound of the firing did not match that of a shotgun. Witnesses had reported hearing a “dry, popping sound,” said the Japanese media report.

Yohei also said the amount of smoke spread after the shooting was too large for it to be an ordinary gun.

