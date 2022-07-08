scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022
Live now

Shinzo Abe shot: Former Japan PM seen holding chest as he collapsed, was in ‘cardiopulmonary arrest’ before reaching hospital

Shinzo Abe, former Japan Prime Minister, collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, showed Japanese broadcaster.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 8, 2022 9:42:01 am
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022 (Kyodo News via AP)

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot at during an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city and is reportedly in heart failure, said a Reuters report quoting the NHK public television on Friday. The Nara fire department said that Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital.

It said that the broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. In the video, Abe is seen holding his chest as he collapsed and his shirt is seen smeared with blood. The report said that the 67-year-old Abe was rushed to a hospital.

A male suspect has been captured by the police, reported Japanese media. He appears to have shot at the Prime Minister from behind with a shotgun. Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign stump speech outside a train station, NHK said. They added that the country’s chief cabinet secretary is set to address the media at around 9.30 am IST.

Live Blog

Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, shot at and taken to hospital. Follow live updates here.

09:42 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Abe shot at left chest, neck, says report

Shinzo Abe has been hit towards the left of his chest as multiple shots were fired by the attacker, reports TBS. One appears to have hit the former PM in the neck. (Reuters)

Shinzo Abe, former Japan Prime Minister, was shot at in Nara city on July 8, 2022. A suspect was apprehended at the scene. (Photo via Twitter/@bulletinletters)
09:39 (IST)08 Jul 2022
US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, says envoy

The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement. "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan." (Reuters)

09:36 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Watch: The moment Shinzo Abe was shot

The moment that former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at was caught on TV as the leader was in Nara city in western Japan for an election campaign. 

09:31 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest, says fire dept

Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital, said Nara city fire department on Friday. 

09:30 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Abe's condition unknown, says Japan chief secretary

Addressing the media, Japan Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that condition of Abe is unknown. He confirmed that the former PM was shot at around 11.30 am local time. (Reuters)

09:28 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Japan PM Kishida heading to Tokyo

Current Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Tokyo after suspending the election campaign, said Japanese media

09:26 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, shows no vital signs after being shot at: report

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in western Japan on Friday, reported Japan-based media house NHK. A suspect has been detained and is being questioned, added the report. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” it said in an alert. (Read more)

Shinzo Abe: The man who gave new shape to Japan’s India ties

shinzo abe, shinzo abe resigns, japan pm, japan pm shinzo abe resigns, shinzo abe latest news, shinzo abe japan prime minister, indian express Shinzo Abe, then-Prime Minister of Japan, seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi, on December 12, 2015. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri.)

Shinzo Abe comes from a political family. His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was PM (1957-60), then his father Shintaro Abe was Foreign Minister (1982-86). He later became Japan’s longest-serving PM by consecutive days in office, overtaking the record of Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who served 2,798 days during 1964-72. Abe had first become the country’s PM in 2006, but resigned in 2007 due to illness. His second stint as PM began in 2012.

In his first stint in 2006-07, Abe visited India and addressed Parliament. During his second stint, he visited India thrice (January 2014, December 2015, September 2017) — the most visits by any Japanese PM.

He was the first Japanese PM to be Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014. This reflected his commitment towards an India relationship — he was being hosted by a government that would be facing elections in May 2014. As Japan’s leader, he was wooed both by the UPA under Dr Manmohan Singh and the NDA under Narendra Modi.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.