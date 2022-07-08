Shinzo Abe shot: Former Japan PM seen holding chest as he collapsed, was in ‘cardiopulmonary arrest’ before reaching hospital

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot at during an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city and is reportedly in heart failure, said a Reuters report quoting the NHK public television on Friday. The Nara fire department said that Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital.
It said that the broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. In the video, Abe is seen holding his chest as he collapsed and his shirt is seen smeared with blood. The report said that the 67-year-old Abe was rushed to a hospital.
A male suspect has been captured by the police, reported Japanese media. He appears to have shot at the Prime Minister from behind with a shotgun. Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign stump speech outside a train station, NHK said. They added that the country’s chief cabinet secretary is set to address the media at around 9.30 am IST.
Shinzo Abe has been hit towards the left of his chest as multiple shots were fired by the attacker, reports TBS. One appears to have hit the former PM in the neck. (Reuters)
The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.
"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement. "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan." (Reuters)
The moment that former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at was caught on TV as the leader was in Nara city in western Japan for an election campaign.
Addressing the media, Japan Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that condition of Abe is unknown. He confirmed that the former PM was shot at around 11.30 am local time. (Reuters)
Current Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Tokyo after suspending the election campaign, said Japanese media
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in western Japan on Friday, reported Japan-based media house NHK. A suspect has been detained and is being questioned, added the report. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.
