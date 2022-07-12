Shinzo Abe Funeral Live Updates: Japan readies sombre farewell to its longest-serving premier

Japan on Tuesday prepared to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, a towering figure who dominated Japanese politics for decades as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
Abe was shot dead while speaking at an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city on Friday. The public shooting had drawn condemnation from leaders around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed Abe a friend and announced a day’s mourning as a mark of respect.
The supected killer was arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Media reports said that Yamagami is an ex-military member. He believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, reported Kyodo news agency, citing investigators. The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members.
Following the funeral, the hearse bearing Shinzo Abe's body will proceed through downtown Tokyo, where black mourning ribbons draped Japanese flags.
The procession will take in the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, including landmarks such as the parliament building Abe first entered as a young lawmaker in 1993, and the office from which he led the nation in two stints as prime minister, the longer from 2012 to 2020. (Reuters)
Long lines of people dressed in black, mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside central Tokyo's Zojoji temple, the site of Abe's funeral, by early morning. The 1.00 pm (9.30 am IST) ceremony itself is open only to family and close friends.
