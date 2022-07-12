scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Shinzo Abe Funeral Live Updates: Japan readies sombre farewell to its longest-serving premier

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot dead while speaking at an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city on Friday. His funeral is being held in Tokyo on July 12.

Updated: July 12, 2022 8:33:26 am
A portrait of late Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the residence of Japan's ambassador to France in Paris, July 11, 2022. (AP)

Japan on Tuesday prepared to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, a towering figure who dominated Japanese politics for decades as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.

Abe was shot dead while speaking at an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city on Friday. The public shooting had drawn condemnation from leaders around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed Abe a friend and announced a day’s mourning as a mark of respect.

The supected killer was arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Media reports said that Yamagami is an ex-military member. He believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, reported Kyodo news agency, citing investigators. The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members.

Live Blog

Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara last week; suspect 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami; funeral to be held on July 12 morning. Follow the latest updates here.

08:33 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Watch: Japan says goodbye to Abe

Follow virtually as Japan says goodbye to former PM Shinzo Abe, via this live feed from central Tokyo's Zojoji temple.

08:16 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Abe's funeral: Here's the schedule

Following the funeral, the hearse bearing Shinzo Abe's body will proceed through downtown Tokyo, where black mourning ribbons draped Japanese flags.

The procession will take in the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, including landmarks such as the parliament building Abe first entered as a young lawmaker in 1993, and the office from which he led the nation in two stints as prime minister, the longer from 2012 to 2020. (Reuters)

08:11 (IST)12 Jul 2022
In photos: People queue up to pay tribute

Long lines of people dressed in black, mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside central Tokyo's Zojoji temple, the site of Abe's funeral, by early morning. The 1.00 pm (9.30 am IST) ceremony itself is open only to family and close friends.

08:09 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Amul pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in its latest topical

In a tragic turn of events, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital on Friday after he was shot at a public event. The assassination of the leader sent shockwaves around the world and tributes poured in on social media. Amul too joined in to pay homage.

World leaders mourned Abe’s death, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020. The dairy brand too paid respect through a black-and-white cartoon featuring the leader and the Amul girl. Dressed in a kimono, the topical shows the girl bowing down to the politician while Japan’s iconic Mount Fiji is seen in the background. (Read more)

08:08 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Who was Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister?

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the western city of Nara on Friday, news agency Reuters reported, quoting public broadcaster NHK. Abe was delivering a speech ahead of elections on Sunday, when he was reportedly shot multiple times in the chest and neck. A suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami was detained at the scene, and is being questioned.

Shinzo Abe

Japan’s longest-serving post-war premier, Abe occupied the top post for eight years between 2012 and 2020, and before that, from 2006 to 2007. The former prime minister announced his resignation in August 2020, citing health concerns. He later revealed he was being treated for ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal disease. He was succeeded by fellow Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida. (Read more)

Shinzo Abe shaped India-Japan ties, was key person behind Quad

Calling Shinzo Abe one of his “dearest friends”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day-long national mourning for the former Japanese Prime Minister on Saturday. Abe was one of the most consequential leaders of Japan in its post-war history. He was Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister, staying in the post from 2006 to 2007, and then from 2012 to 2020. During his time in office, Abe was a great friend of India — a relationship that he invested personally in – and shared a special rapport with Modi.

When Abe announced his decision to step down in 2020, Modi had tweeted: “Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend… In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery.”

 

