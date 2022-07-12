Shinzo Abe Funeral Live Updates: Japan readies sombre farewell to its longest-serving premier

A portrait of late Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen at the residence of Japan's ambassador to France in Paris, July 11, 2022. (AP)

Japan on Tuesday prepared to bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, a towering figure who dominated Japanese politics for decades as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.

Abe was shot dead while speaking at an election campaign in western Japan’s Nara city on Friday. The public shooting had drawn condemnation from leaders around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed Abe a friend and announced a day’s mourning as a mark of respect.

The supected killer was arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Media reports said that Yamagami is an ex-military member. He believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, reported Kyodo news agency, citing investigators. The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members.