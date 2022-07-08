‘Saddened beyond words’: Assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Condolences poured in from across the globe after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of this nation’s most powerful and influential figures, was shot dead during a campaign speech in Japan’s Nara on Friday.

The 67-year-old was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was subsequently pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, who shared a special rapport with Abe, has declared a one-day national mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect towards Shinzo Abe. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.”

As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Terming Abe “a towering global statesman” and “an outstanding leader”, PM Modi said he is “shocked” and “saddened beyond words” at the demise of the ex-prime minister of Japan. “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,” Modi said.

Echoing same emotions, Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi too sent his condolences, saying Abe lost his life while pursuing a noble aim to make the world a better place. “Today’s news from Japan is heartbreaking,” Zahawi said. “We enter politics to serve and to try and make the world a better place. Shinzo Abe has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim. May he rest in eternal peace.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Abe’s killing has left him “stunned and deeply sad”. Scholz expressed his condolences for his “Japanese friends”, Abe’s family and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. “We stand closely by Japan’s side even in these difficult hours,” he added.

Das tödliche Attentat auf @AbeShinzo macht mich fassungslos und tieftraurig. Mein tiefes Mitgefühl gilt seiner Familie, meinem Kollegen Fumio @kishida230 und unseren japanischen Freundinnen und Freunden. Wir stehen auch in diesen schweren Stunden eng an der Seite Japans. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 8, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter and wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you.”

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you. pic.twitter.com/ms9Va9OPN4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, India’s Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted hailing Abe’s role in strengthening strategic relationship between Japan and India was commendable. “Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan.”

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said with Abe’s demise, India has lost a “steady friend”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Deeply saddened. With the sudden demise of Mr Shinzo Abe, Japan has lost a popular leader, India a steady friend and the world a wise statesman. Contributed to partnership built on strategic, economic and political deliverables. Condolences to his family and people of Japan.”

Central Tibetan Administration spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said: “It is deeply saddening to hear the news of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe being shot. Even after he became the former PM, he was associated with Tibet’s cause. People from all over the work are in a state of shock.”