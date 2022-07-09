scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

US President Biden, Japan Prime Minister Kishida hold phone talks after Abe’s assassination

Joe Biden, who is dealing with mass shootings in the US, also said “gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.”

By: PTI | Washington |
Updated: July 9, 2022 9:44:28 am
US President Joe Biden (AP)

US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and discussed how Abe Shinzo’s legacy will live on as they continue the important task of defending peace and democracy, the White House has said.

During the conversation, Biden expressed his outrage, sadness and deep condolences after former Japanese leader Abe’s assassination, it said.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. Police have arrested a Nara resident in his 40s, who allegedly used a handmade gun to shoot Abe, a tragedy that has shocked Japan which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

“The President underscored that he and the American people stand with the Prime Minister and the people of Japan in their time of mourning,” said a readout of the call on Friday.

“The President noted the importance of Prime Minister Abe’s enduring legacy with his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the establishment of the QUAD meetings of Japan, the United States, Australia and India,” the White House said on Friday.

Abe was one of the architects of the Quad, the US, India, Japan and Australia alliance aimed at countering China’s growing influence and military might.

PM Modi writes | My friend, Abe san...

The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the “Quad” or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The President noted our unwavering confidence in the strength of Japan’s democracy and the two leaders discussed how Abe Shinzo’s legacy will live on as we continue the important task of defending peace and democracy,” it said.

Biden, who is dealing with mass shootings in the US, also said “gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.” Biden said while there are many details that are not yet known about the attack, “we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.”

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Senators Jim Risch and Mitt Romney said Abe was the first to lay out a vision for advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, and through his own determination, helped create forums like the Quad so the United States, Japan, Australia, and India could work together to further this strategy.

“Despite his loss, we remain committed to these ideals. Japan is a steadfast ally, and we will continue to advance his vision,” they said.

