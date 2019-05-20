Toggle Menu
Their comments came few hours after a rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the US Embassy.

Shiite clerics warn Iraq could be pulled into US-Iran war
As US-Iran tensions escalate, there’ve been concerns that Baghdad could once again get caught in the middle. (AP Photo)

Two influential Shiite figures in Iraq are warning from pulling their country into a war between the United States and Iran, saying it would turn Iraq into a battlefield and inflict much harm.

Their comments came few hours after a rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the US Embassy. However, no injuries were reported in the rocket attack.

Iraq’s populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Monday that any political party that would involve Iraq in a US-Iran war “would be the enemy of the Iraqi people.”

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of an Iranian-backed group, said he is opposed to operations that “give pretexts for war.”

As US-Iran tensions escalate, there’ve been concerns that Baghdad could once again get caught in the middle.

