Shiite clerics warn Iraq could be pulled into US-Iran war

Two influential Shiite figures in Iraq are warning from pulling their country into a war between the United States and Iran, saying it would turn Iraq into a battlefield and inflict much harm.

Their comments came few hours after a rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the US Embassy. However, no injuries were reported in the rocket attack.

Iraq’s populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Monday that any political party that would involve Iraq in a US-Iran war “would be the enemy of the Iraqi people.”

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of an Iranian-backed group, said he is opposed to operations that “give pretexts for war.”

As US-Iran tensions escalate, there’ve been concerns that Baghdad could once again get caught in the middle.