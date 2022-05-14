Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE’s president

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.
The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.
It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.