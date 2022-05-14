scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE’s president

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

By: AP | Dubai |
Updated: May 14, 2022 3:31:53 pm
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed)

Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement