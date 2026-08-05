Sheikh Hasina’s first Delhi presser after ouster: ‘They want to erase Mujibur Rahman’

Hasina, 78, who has been living in India since her government was toppled on August 5 last year, was sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday addressed her first media conference in two years via video link from New Delhi, coinciding with the second anniversary of her ouster following the student-led uprising in 2024. The address comes amid renewed political tensions between Dhaka and the Awami League, with India distancing itself from the private event.

The press event was held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Wednesday, and the date coincides with the second anniversary of the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, 2024. The former prime minister of Bangladesh fled Dhaka two years ago after facing widespread student-led protests and has been living in India since then.