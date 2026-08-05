Sheikh Hasina’s first Delhi presser after ouster: ‘They want to erase Mujibur Rahman’

Sheikh Hasina virtual press briefing marked her first major public remarks two years after leaving Bangladesh, with the former prime minister addressing supporters from New Delhi.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 07:12 PM IST
Hasina convictionHasina, 78, who has been living in India since her government was toppled on August 5 last year, was sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)
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Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday addressed her first media conference in two years via video link from New Delhi, coinciding with the second anniversary of her ouster following the student-led uprising in 2024. The address comes amid renewed political tensions between Dhaka and the Awami League, with India distancing itself from the private event.

The press event was held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Wednesday, and the date coincides with the second anniversary of the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, 2024. The former prime minister of Bangladesh fled Dhaka two years ago after facing widespread student-led protests and has been living in India since then.

In a virtual interaction with the media in Delhi, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said, “For the last two years, I watched my beloved Bangladesh suffer…This is not the Bangladesh we built, this is not the Bangladesh for which 3 million people sacrificed their lives in 1971.”

She added, “Let me begin with the truth about July and August 2024. It was not a peaceful student movement. From the beginning, my government tried to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, legal process, and patience. But behind the language of reform, organised groups were working to turn students demand into violent political instrument.”

Hasina broke down while remembering her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the rest of her slain family members and said, “They want to erase Mujibur Rahman.”

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