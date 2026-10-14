Sheikh Hasina says her return to Bangladesh key to restoring democracy
In an interview with news agency PTI, Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Tarique Rahman government and said that under the current dispensation, Bangladesh is going through a grave national crisis and its democratic space has been closed.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her return to Bangladesh is part of the struggle to bring back democracy, rule of law and voting rights in the country.
In an interview with news agency PTI, Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Tarique Rahman government and said that under the current dispensation, Bangladesh is going through a grave national crisis and its democratic space has been closed.
“Extremist forces have regained space in Bangladesh now,” Hasina said, adding: “People of Bangladesh must be allowed to decide their own future through a free, fair and inclusive election… My return will be significant as it will be a step towards returning Bangladesh to its people.”
Hasina has been residing at an undisclosed location in India ever since her ouster during Bangladesh’s July uprising in 2024. In September this year, Hasina said she was preparing to return to Bangladesh and face imprisonment, but the larger question that remains is ‘how’ so that it “protects the interests of our nation and its citizens”.
“I want to stand beside the people of Bangladesh, fight for their rights, and help restore democracy, security and development,” she told PTI.
On Tarique Rahman skipping BRICS summit
Speaking about CM Rahman skipping the BRICS summit, she termed the decision “immature” and said it damaged Bangladesh’s national interest.
“It was deeply unfortunate that Bangladesh chose not to participate in the BRICS summit in India. Bangladesh’s participation in the BRICS summit would have opened new opportunities for its economic and social development,” Hasina said
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She opined that foreign policy cannot be conducted through personal reaction or short-term political calculation. “Bangladesh needs a mature, balanced and confident foreign policy,” Hasina said.
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