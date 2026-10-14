Sheikh Hasina says her return to Bangladesh key to restoring democracy

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her return to Bangladesh is part of the struggle to bring back democracy, rule of law and voting rights in the country.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Hasina launched a scathing attack on the Tarique Rahman government and said that under the current dispensation, Bangladesh is going through a grave national crisis and its democratic space has been closed.

“Extremist forces have regained space in Bangladesh now,” Hasina said, adding: “People of Bangladesh must be allowed to decide their own future through a free, fair and inclusive election… My return will be significant as it will be a step towards returning Bangladesh to its people.”