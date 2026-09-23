‘Question is how’: Sheikh Hasina as she vows to return to Bangladesh by December

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said she is preparing to face imprisonment, but the larger question remains how she will return to Dhaka “in a way that protects the interests of our nation and its citizens”.
Rejecting a death sentence pronounced by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka, wherein she was found guilty of allowing lethal force to be used against protesters, Hasina, 78, said the verdict by the tribunal is “politically motivated and unjust”.
In an interview with NDTV recently, Hasina, who fled to India after being ousted from power following a student-led protest in August 2024, said, “The government formed after my departure was unconstitutional, operated with vengeful intent, and the entire trial and verdict were a sham.”
Students against discrimination wave flags while standing on top of Raju Memorial Sculpture as they join a rally to mark one month since the end of Awami League regime at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. (Photo: Reuters)
Expressing her resentment over the trial process, Hasina said, “I categorically reject the trial process and its outcome. I am fully prepared to face any legal consequences, including imprisonment, if that is the price I must pay to continue my political struggle and serve the people of Bangladesh. My dedication to democracy, justice, and the welfare of our citizens remains unwavering. I will not be deterred by fear or intimidation from fulfilling my duties to my country.”
Hasina detailed the circumstances that led to her ouster from Bangladesh, saying, “Despite attempts by some to tarnish my reputation by suggesting I abandoned the country, the circumstances that led to my departure were beyond my control. Today, I declare openly and unequivocally: I want to return to my homeland and to my people. The question is not whether I will return, but how to do so in a way that protects the interests of our nation and its citizens,” she said.
Last month, in her first press conference since being ousted, Hasina declared that her “life moved beyond calculations of personal safety long ago”.
Nearly 1,500 people died in the protests that brought down Hasina’s government, former Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus had said, Reuters reported.
Why Hasina wants to return in December
Hasina virtually addressed a press event on August 5 at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi. She was asked about her return to Dhaka. Referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Hasina said, “December is our victory month, so I want to go back in the month of December.” Her party, the Awami League, has been banned in the country.
Discussing reports that claim Bangladesh could become increasingly vulnerable to terrorist and extremist groups, Hasina said, “The threat posed by terrorist and extremist groups in Bangladesh is grave and must never be underestimated.”
The Awami League leader added, “It is crucial to recognise that extremist networks and ideologies do not confine themselves to any single nation; they transcend borders. Therefore, isolating Bangladesh from its South Asian neighbours is neither practical nor productive. Instead, this challenge should be approached as a regional issue with global dimensions.”
Hasina said that despite the Awami League being banned from active politics, she is actively working to rebuild the party’s organisational strength and reconnect with supporters across the country. “I see myself playing a central role in this revival, ensuring that the historic legacy of my father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is preserved and honoured.”
Writing an opinion for The Indian Express, Hasina said, “The Bangladesh Awami League is not a party born of the whims of rulers, the patronage of foreign powers, or the lust for power. It is an emotion that is inseparable from the soil, the people, the history, and the self-identity of Bengal.”
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