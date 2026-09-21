‘Horse owner, public servant’: Who was Dubai ruler’s younger brother, who died at 76?

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Monday at the age of 76, prompting Dubai to declare 10 days of official mourning.

The Dubai Ruler’s Court announced that flags across the emirate will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period, which began on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Sheikh Ahmed’s death and said his contribution to society would be remembered for generations.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.

“I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the death.

“Deeply grieved at the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in peace,” Jaishankar posted on X.

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Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former ruler of Dubai, Khaleej Times noted.

رحم الله الشيخ أحمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.. نودّعه بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، وسيبقى الشيخ أحمد في القلوب والذاكرة والدعاء، ونسأل الله أن يتغمّده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهمنا ويلهم أهل دبي والإمارات الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/Ug1P5LdTlw — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 21, 2026

Sheikh Ahmed’s career spanned Dubai’s military, public security, business, real estate and sporting sectors, according to Gulf News. According to the report, he served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and later held senior positions in the private sector, including Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and the Dubai Real Estate Centre. He also served as second deputy ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Britain before joining Dubai’s Central Military Command, as per a report by Gulf Business. He later became involved in several institutions that played a role in the development of Dubai’s sporting and business landscape, the report said.

Role in Dubai’s sports and racing sectors

Sheikh Ahmed was closely associated with Al Wasl Sports Club and remained its long-serving president. He was among the young men who helped establish the club in 1960, when it began from a small house in Zabeel.

Under his leadership, Al Wasl developed into one of the UAE’s prominent sporting institutions, with the football team winning eight UAE Pro League titles, The National said. The club described him as “one of the UAE’s most prominent sports pioneers”, Euronews noted. Al Wasl also expanded its presence across basketball, volleyball and handball.

The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourns the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum this morning, Monday. The Court has declared a ten-day period of official mourning… pic.twitter.com/lJxaYxM7BX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 21, 2026

His involvement in Dubai’s sporting infrastructure extended beyond football. He established the Dubai International Marine Club in 1988 and served as its first president. He also helped launch the Victory Team, which became associated with offshore powerboat racing, the report said.

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Sheikh Ahmed was also a prominent figure in horse racing. He founded Jebel Ali Racecourse in the early 1990s and helped launch the Dubai Racing Club, contributing to the emirate’s development as an international centre for equestrian sport.

He was known for his distinctive yellow and black racing colours and owned several successful racehorses, including horses that won major international races, according to The Sun.

Business and public service

In the business sector, Sheikh Ahmed chaired A.R.M. Holding, a UAE-based private investment firm with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, banking and newer areas including health technology, sustainable food, mobility, fintech and cultural initiatives.

He also founded the Dubai Real Estate Centre in 1991, which subsequently grew to manage thousands of residential, commercial and industrial properties.

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His public life was particularly associated with Dubai’s security establishment through his role as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security. His career also included military service before he moved into wider public, business and sporting responsibilities, Gulf Business reported.

Ten days of mourning in Dubai

Following his death, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to his younger brother, writing on X: “You are absent from our eyes, but not from our prayers and hearts.”

Other members of the ruling family also mourned his death. Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum described Sheikh Ahmed as a family member who would remain in their “hearts, memory, and prayers”.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed condolences, saying Sheikh Ahmed’s contribution to the development of the UAE since its founding would continue to inspire the country’s progress.