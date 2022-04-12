scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
US orders some personnel to leave Shanghai consulate

Shanghai is fighting China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

By: Reuters | Washington |
Updated: April 12, 2022 7:22:28 am
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch next to barricades set around a sealed-off area, during a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai, China April 11, 2022. (Reuters)

The US State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency US government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases and China’s measures to control the virus.

On Friday, the State Department announced that non-emergency personnel could voluntarily leave the consulate. It is not clear why the departure of those workers has become mandatory.

The most controversial of Shanghai’s practices had been separating Covid-positive children from their parents. Authorities have since made some concessions.

The State Department cited the risk of parents and children being separated in Monday’s announcement.

