Monday, April 18, 2022
Shanghai reports three deaths among Covid-19 patients on April 17

The city reported 19,831 new daily asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on April 17, down from 21,582 on the previous day. New symptomatic cases stood at 2,417, down from 3,238.

By: Reuters | Shanghai |
April 18, 2022 8:02:26 am
A volunteer uses a megaphone to talk to residents at an apartment building in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chen Jianli/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said three people infected with COVID-19 died on Sunday, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.

The city has conducted more than 20 million nucleic acid tests since March 10 in a bid to curb China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan in late 2019.

