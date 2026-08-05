Shakib Al Hasan’s house attacked in Bangladesh hours after attending Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi presser

A petrol bomb was reportedly hurled at the residence of former Bangladesh national cricket team captain and member of parliament Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday night in Magura, reports stated, quoting police sources. It comes hours after Hasan virtually attended a press conference alongside the country’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in India.

The incident took place around 9 pm at the residence of Shakib Al Hasan, which is situated in the Keshab Mor area of the town, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, Daily Star reported. In a statement to the news outlet, Mamun said, “Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire.”